Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

NYSE:CPT opened at $101.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

