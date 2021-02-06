Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.
NYSE:CPT opened at $101.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.
See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.