Camden Property Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT opened at $101.80 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.