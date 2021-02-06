Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) Trading Up 0%

Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 57,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 36,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Cannabis ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

