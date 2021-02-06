Callan Capital LLC Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

