Callan Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 268.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $129.02 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

