Callan Capital LLC Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

