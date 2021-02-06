Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.74

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $14.32. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 256,687 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,587,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 150,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 89,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after buying an additional 86,307 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

