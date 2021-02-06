Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 730 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. The Greenbrier Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $73,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,760. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX opened at $40.28 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

