Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $50.24 million and approximately $166,651.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.00385117 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

