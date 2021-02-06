Burger Swap Price Hits $1.63 on Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $19.27 million and approximately $71.11 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 147.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00049939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00183168 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00061446 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00071957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00223301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00042370 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,210,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,835,625 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

