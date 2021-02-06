Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

BRBY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,637.31 ($21.39).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,764.50 ($23.05) on Thursday. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,065 ($26.98). The company has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 345.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,767.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,585.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57). Also, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

