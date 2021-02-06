BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

