Brookline Capital Management Begins Coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $60.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.47. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.