Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BEP traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $47.08. 540,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

