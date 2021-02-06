Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of BBU.UN opened at C$48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -37.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of C$27.00 and a twelve month high of C$62.09.
About Brookfield Business Partners
