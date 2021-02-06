Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of BBU.UN opened at C$48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -37.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of C$27.00 and a twelve month high of C$62.09.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.