Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

Shares of BBU traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,327. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock worth $237,694,810.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

