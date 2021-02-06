Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ BROG opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Brooge Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

