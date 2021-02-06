Brokers Set Expectations for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Ursu forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.72.

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. Crew Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at C$932,684.16. Insiders have bought a total of 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058 in the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

