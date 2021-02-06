Brokers Set Expectations for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.