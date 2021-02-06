Brokers Set Expectations for Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of CRUS opened at $85.36 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,051. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

