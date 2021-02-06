Brokers Offer Predictions for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nintendo in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will earn $4.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nintendo’s FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.46. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $75.21 on Thursday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter valued at $110,412,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

