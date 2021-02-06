Brokers Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the information services provider will earn $15.88 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $18.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $70.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,793.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,651.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

