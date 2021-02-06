Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for United Parcel Service in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

UPS opened at $164.38 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,434,000 after buying an additional 325,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

