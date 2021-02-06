Brokers Issue Forecasts for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in M.D.C. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

