Brokerages Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Target Price at $23.60

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,850. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at $201,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,973 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 35.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 9.1% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after purchasing an additional 630,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

