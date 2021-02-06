Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) PT at GBX 616.33

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 616.33 ($8.05).

Several research firms have recently commented on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 720.20 ($9.41) on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 695.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 622.45.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

