Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) Price Target at GBX 2,475

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,475 ($32.34).

Shares of HIK stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,320 ($30.31). 415,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,533.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,505.53. The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

