Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.78. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.48. 1,917,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,093. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.