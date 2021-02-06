Brokerages Expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Amalgamated Bank reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.40.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

