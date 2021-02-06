Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,389,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,802,000 after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -117.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

