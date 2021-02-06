Brokerages Anticipate Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NIO’s earnings. NIO posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that NIO will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NIO.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 180.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of NIO by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 53.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $976,000.
Shares of NIO stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
