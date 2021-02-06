Brokerages Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 267.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,580,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,639 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,246,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

NMFC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 418,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

