Brokerages Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.44. American Public Education reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $54,441.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,959 shares of company stock worth $92,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $442.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

