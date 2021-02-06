Brokerages Anticipate Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACER. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.69% of Acer Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACER opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

