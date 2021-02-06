Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.57 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.57 for the year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $144.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

