Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.