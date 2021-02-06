Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Up 5.6%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.21. 121,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 71,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 89,366 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $2,099,207.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,513. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,434,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,786,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

