Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.74.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

EAT traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $65.64. 1,041,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

