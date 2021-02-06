BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Issues Earnings Results

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 287,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,985. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

