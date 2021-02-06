Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 2,200,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.