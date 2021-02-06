Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN BWL.A opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 0.68. Bowl America has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. Bowl America had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

