Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.04.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

