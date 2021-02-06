Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 783.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,058,000 after buying an additional 488,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $1,829,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

