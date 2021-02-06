Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Boston Private Financial reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 124.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,316. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

