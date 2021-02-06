Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Trading 11.1% Higher

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY)’s share price traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. 805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boral from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boral has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

