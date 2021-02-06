Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.45.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

BDRBF remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Friday. 2,410,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

