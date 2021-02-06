Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.45.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

BDRBF remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Friday. 2,410,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

