BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.35 on February 26th

BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BCPT opened at GBX 74.90 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £598.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.18. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 111.20 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48.

About BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

