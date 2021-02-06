BMO Capital Markets Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $71.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NEWR. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.76.

New Relic stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

