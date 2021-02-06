BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $58.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Dynatrace stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

