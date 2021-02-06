Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.26

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 46080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at $14,776,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 993,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,187. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

